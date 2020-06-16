Six new patients tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, the highest figure since May 23, as five more patients recovered.

The health authorities are now overseeing 39 active cases.

According to information on the new cases published on Facebook by health authorities on Tuesday, two of the patients reported form part of a cluster while the other four are "sporadic cases".

Cases in a cluster involve patients who have been in contact with others who had previously tested positive for the virus. The remaining cases are ones unrelated to others.

No information on the new patients' ages or their condition was provided.

The health authorities said they carried out a total of 1,236 swab tests overnight.

Malta has now registered 656 coronavirus cases, of which 608 have recovered and nine have died.

Health authorities have declared the situation to be stable. The government has introduced legal notices which will lift the state of public emergency by the end of the month.

Come July, the flight ban will also be lifted.

In recent days, the health authorities have insisted that while the measures have been eased, people should still remain vigilant and observe social distancing rules as much as possible. While not mandatory, the wearing of masks has also been encouraged.

