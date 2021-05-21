Six new COVID-19 cases were reported by the health authorities on Friday. Numbers have now been in single digits for 11 days.

No deaths have now been reported for 15 days.

The island now has the lowest rates of infection and deaths with the virus in the EU.

With 10 recoveries, the number of active cases in the country is now in double-digits, down to 96.

Official data published by the government showed healthcare workers carried out 2,018 swab tests on Friday.

The low numbers continue the positive trend Malta has been on for the past weeks, with dwindling case numbers and the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients down by half in one month.

Vaccination

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive continued at a steady pace, bringing the total number of people who are fully vaccinated to 164,113, the Health Ministry data showed.

A total of 453,711 vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 296,548 were first doses.

On Monday, vaccination was officially opened to the entire adult population, with anyone over the age of 16 now eligible to sign up for a jab.

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci is addressing her weekly news conference on the COVID-19 situation.