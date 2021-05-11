Six new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, maintaining the low levels of the past days.

A total of 11 cases were reported on Monday, nine on Sunday and six on Saturday, a level last seen in mid-summer. There have been no deaths reported from coronavirus in the past four days.

The health authorities said 15 patients had recovered and the number of active cases was now 204. A total of 1,600 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

The number of vaccination jabs has risen to 386,760. A total of 123,843 people have now been fully vaccinated.

The health minister said on Monday that vaccination will be offered to all people aged over 16 by the end of this month. The focus is currently on those aged between 30 and 39.