Six people have died while COVID-positive, health authorities said on Saturday as the number of newly detected daily infections hit a two-month low.

The latest victims were four men, aged 66, 66, 80 and 96, and two women aged 86 and 89.

A total of 585 people have died while infected with the virus since the pandemic reached Malta in March 2020. Saturday's six deaths made it one of the deadliest days in the pandemic, tying six deaths registered on January 20.

Data released by the health ministry showed that there were 107 new cases reported between Friday and Saturday - the lowest daily tally since December 14.

198 patients recovered overnight, leaving 1,775 active cases in the country.

Of those patients, 61 are receiving treatment in hospital, with four at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive treatment unit. The number of patients in hospital declined slightly when compared to Friday, when there were 70 hospitalised patients and five in the ITU.

Figures also showed that 337, 392 booster shots have been administered so far.