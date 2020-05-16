Six people became aggressive towards police after they were caught drinking at a bar in St Julian’s which opened against the law on Friday.

The six, who are all Spanish, have been arrested and are likely to be charged. Police say they will also be fining the bar owner for having breached public health laws.

Bars and restaurants are currently prohibited from opening to customers, save for delivery or takeaway services. Shop owners who breach the law are subject to a €3,000 fine.

Police said they received a report at 10pm on Friday that people had gathered outside a bar at Spinola Bay and were drinking there.

When officers arrived at the scene, they told patrons who were at the bar drinking that they were in breach of public health directives, which currently prohibit groups of more than four people from gathering in public.

As the police were taking down details of all those present, three men and three women attacked the police.

Two of the men, aged 35 and 24, attacked two constables. A third man, aged 29, refused to cooperate.

A woman aged 36 was arrested after she shoved a sergeant and broke his spectacles, damaged a police radio and squad car, the police said.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested after she repeatedly banged on a squad car, and a 23-year-old woman was arrested after pushing officers and refusing to cooperate.

Members of the police’s Rapid Intervention Unit had to be called to the scene to help bring the situation under control.

All those arrested were taken to the St Julian’s police station and then police headquarters in Floriana, where some of them continued to be aggressive, the police said.

St Julian’s district police are leading an investigation into the incident.