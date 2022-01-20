Six people have died as 286 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the past 24 hours.

It is the highest death toll in one day since the pandemic reached Malta's shores.

The health authorities said on Thursday the victims included three men aged 47, 75 and 79, and three women aged 75, 79 and 97.

A further 552 people recovered between Wednesday and Thursday, meaning there are currently 8,698 active COVID-19 cases.

Of these, 94 are in hospital, including eight in intensive care.

As of January 17, vaccine certificates are valid for only three months from the second dose instead of the nine-month period set out by the European Commission.

This has irked European airports, who are demanding action against Malta for breaching EU COVID travel rules.

Following a wave of new cases over the past weeks, some countries are now lifting restrictions, with the UK government saying on Wednesday that measures reimposed in England last month to fight the surge in Omicron coronavirus cases would be ease.