Six per cent of the population have attended a protest in the past 12 months, a survey commissioned by Times of Malta has found.

The survey shows that 94 per cent had not been to any of the protests held over the past year, many of them linked to government corruption and the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Another protest will be held outside the Valletta parliament building this evening following further bombshell revelations in the Caruana Galizia case.

The protests for justice over the killing reached their peak late last year amid revelations related to the murder and its alleged links to government officials.

Pressure from daily protests led to a government crisis which eventually saw then-prime minister Joseph Muscat announce his resignation.

Maltese are more willing to dig into their pockets for a good cause than to hit the streets with placards

A number of environmental protests were also held over the past year linked to excessive and unscrupulous construction as well as over the axing of hundreds of trees for road widening projects.

The survey found that the proportion of people who campaigned for a cause over the past year was four per cent.

Nearly one in five, on the other hand, have signed a petition in the past year.

The survey was conducted by EMCS, an advisory and market research firm, between June 9 and June 18 among 376 respondents.

It has a margin of error of five per cent.

People were more inclined to help a political party, with 14 per cent saying they had done this at least once in the past year.

Similarly 16 per cent had helped a religious organisation.

Maltese are also more willing to dig into their pockets for a good cause than to hit the streets with placards. Half the respondents said they had donated to charity in the past year.