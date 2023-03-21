Getting a cat or dog is a huge responsibility. Not only do you need to ensure that they’re well taken care of physically but you’re also responsible for their emotional and mental well-being. Pet essentials can be found in pet shops all over Malta and Gozo, making them an easy find for most. Numerous pet shops nowadays sell their merchandise online as well, making it even easier for you to get your hands on these much-needed necessities.

Stain and odour removers

Odours and stains are a reality that all pet parents have to face sooner or later. Luckily for all pet owners, there are numerous miracle products that can help you get rid of both stains and odours quickly – leaving your house smelling fresh and clean in no time. Stain removers can be used for potty accidents that are bound to happen at one point or another, while odour removers can help you manage litter box smell better. Other remedies for messy litter boxes include litter mats designed to be placed under litter trays.

Grooming supplies

Cats and dogs require regular grooming, particularly as they age – making it harder for them to keep themselves clean. Matted coats can be painful, so brushing their pelts on a regular basis is a good way to help in preventing matting. Bathing is also helpful, however, be mindful, not all pets enjoy this, and at times it is best left in the hands of a professional groomer. Pet wipes are a great way to keep your pet’s pelt free from superficial dirt, allergens and odours. Nail trimmers are another must-have, however, one needs to be extremely careful with these, as they could easily result in injury if not used correctly.

Airtight food containers

It’s necessary to keep pet food in an airtight container to avoid the possibility of getting any mice, bugs, and other unwanted creatures to snack on your supply. You can find a range of different containers on the market – and you could even use bag sealers for large kibble bags. Always be mindful of choosing BPA-free and food-grade materials if you are opting for plastic, as other variants might be harmful to your pet.

Flea prevention

Flea and tick prevention solutions include collars, topical medication and edible remedies. Some of these should be applied monthly, while others yearly. It is best to consult with a veterinarian before choosing the definitive product for your pet, as some medications might cause allergic reactions, unpleasant odours or greasy pelts.

A reliable leash

A sturdy leash is the ultimate essential for dog owners, however, it could also be useful for cat parents – particularly if you have a very outgoing and active cat. There are numerous options available nowadays, from extendable models to double-handled leashes all made from heavy-duty materials. If you tend to take your pet out for a walk at night, it is best to invest in a reflective or LED leash to make sure that motorists can see your four-legged friend with ease.

Pet furniture

From kennels to crates, beds, scratching posts, cat towers and sofas, giving your pet their own space where they can relax is a great way to give them privacy when it comes to their play or sleeping times.

Other furnishings you can invest in are pet gates. These are essential for house training and preventing furniture gnawing. They can also be used for blocking off areas of your home that you do not want your pet to access.

