There is no question that summer in Malta has changed through the years.

While the good weather remains, many of the best spots to relax and beat the heat look dramatically different.

From Għadira bay to Spinola bay, see what your favourite summer spot looked like in the past.

All modern-day photos are by Times of Malta photographer Matthew Mirabelli. Old photos are courtesy of Facebook page Maltese old photos.

Għadira bay

A dirt road, very few cars, no buildings in sight and people putting up tents on the beach to protect them from the sun: this was Għadira bay in the 1960s.

Now the bay has cars parked on both sides of the road and umbrellas and deck chairs have replaced the square tents of old.

The skyline is also quite different with hotels and restaurant showcasing the view.

Spinola bay

Up until the early 20th century, St. Julian's was a very peaceful coastal town known for its Latin architecture and the greenery surrounding it.

In the past Spinola bay was already a very built up area, characterised by fishermen and farmer's dwellings. However, the buildings are now much higher and many have been turned into restaurants overlooking the waters.

Statue of St. Julian, Spinola bay

Another picture of Spinola Bay, taken in 1906, shows the statue of St. Julian and Spinola Palace, built in the 17th century, overlooking the quiet bay.

The two photos show just how busy St. Julian’s has become in the last century. Tall buildings and cranes have become part of the skyline in an area full of cars and people.

Sanctuary of Our Lady, Għadira bay

The photo of Għadira bay from the 1950s, shows this popular tourist destination before hotels, restaurants, lidos and other amenities were built.

The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieħa, which was built in the late 16th century, overlooks the bay in both pictures. However built up area around it has grown over time.

St. Paul’s Bay

Adrian Vella posted an old photo of St. Paul’s Bay on Nostalgia Malta, a Facebook group where people share their old pictures of Malta.

The photo shows St. Paul’s Bay before the Gillieru Harbour Hotel on the left, and the restaurant, shops and apartments on the right, were built. The church of St. Paul, in the centre, is still present today, although it has undergone a major restoration in the meantime.