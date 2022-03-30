Amber Grech (Mġarr United), Celine Galea (Kirkop United), Monique Sultana (Raiders Lija), Alishia Sultana (Birkirkara) and Mtarfa pair Lorna Cassar and Dorienne Grech have claimed the Women’s League player of the month award in the first part of the 2021/2022 campaign.

The six players representing five different clubs have received their accolades during an official presentation held by the Malta Football Association at the Trophies Lounge, on Wednesday.

