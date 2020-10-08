The Malta Football Association reports that, since the start of the 2020/21 domestic competitions, six players from BOV Premier League and BOV Challenge League clubs have tested positive for COVID-19.

In accordance with the Malta FA’s Return To Play Protocol for the Premier League and the Challenge League, the Association’s medical team have carried out a detailed impact assessment in relation to each case and sent the report to the Public Health Regulation Department.

In every case, the Malta FA’s doctors have maintained regular contact with the club’s COVID-19 Liaison Officers who, according to the protocol, are obliged to submit a weekly report about their club’s COVID-19 situation.

The individuals who returned a positive result have been instructed to self-isolate and the identified close contacts to go into quarantine with any further instructions issued by the public health authorities.

Rigorous adherence to all the measures and recommendations of the Malta FA Return To Play Protocol, which is being implemented after being approved by the health authorities prior to the start of the 2020/21 domestic football season, is essential to minimise the risk of COVID-19 and to manage positive cases, which are inevitable in the current circumstances, and the ensuing contact-tracing assessment.

This process is based on criteria which have been agreed with the Public Health and duly communicated to the clubs.

"This information is being provided by the Malta FA for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided," the Malta FA said in a statement.

"The Malta FA’s medical team is liaising with the Public Health with this fluid situation being kept under constant review."