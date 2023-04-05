As summer is approaching, it’s time to start the search for a summer school where your kids can stay active while you continue your daily routine stress-free. In offering different types of programmes to kids of different ages, ranging from arts and crafts to sports, dance and other activities, you won’t need to overthink about how to keep your kids busy this summer.

Whether you opt for the State’s summer school programme or choose a private summer school, kids of different ages can learn new skills and focus on their interests away from the traditional classroom setting of schools. There are more than 30 summer schools in Malta and Gozo to choose from, giving you a great headstart in your search for the ideal summer school and plenty of benefits for your kids.

Personal growth

The great thing about summer schools is that kids get to explore and learn through pure fun and hands-on experiences that help them build and develop their character, unknowingly. Being in a relaxed, yet safe environment, kids are given the chance to do varied activities ranging from sports and dance to arts and crafts, gardening, cooking, yoga and also robotics. By attending summer school, kids get to acquire positive abilities such as teamwork, independence, problem-solving and self-awareness – all of which play a crucial role in personal growth and development.

Make new friends

Socialising and making new friends are certainly two important benefits that summer schools offer. Kids don’t remain within their school peers, but they get to meet new kids outside of school who might also have different backgrounds and interests than theirs. As most of the time kids are interacting with adults – whether it’s their parents, guardians, teacher or others; summer schools are a fantastic place where they can socialise more freely with other kids their age and automatically build self-confidence.

Reduce screen time

One of the biggest challenges faced today is undoubtedly getting kids off of smartphones and tablets. Summer schools offer you the perfect solution to reduce screen time and lead kids to focus on more physical activities where they get to move and put on their thinking hats to be creative and interact with each other. Enrolling your kids to a summer school means that they’ll be able to find a balance and spend less time staring at a screen, plus be motivated to get out of the house to experience the physical world to the fullest.

Improve academic skills

The setting of summer schools is typically more laid back and focused on having fun. Nonetheless, kids are still given the opportunity to learn. Rather than sitting down for long hours and making constant reference to books like in a traditional class, the learning method in summer schools is more experiential. The different programmes offered in summer schools provide a deeper form of learning as they dedicate more time to putting into action academic learning through the use of fun activities such as role-playing, science experiments, sports and others. The fact that kids get to actually concretise knowledge and skills learnt helps them improve classroom performance in the long run.

Make unforgettable memories

Nothing beats the memories your kids create during the months of summer school. Whether it’s the fun activities or new friendships, it is certainly a valuable experience they will cherish even when they’re grown-ups. True, kids may miss their tablet or smartphone at first, but once they get to live the experience of summer school it will be all those fun adventures and new friends that they will long for. Plus, the social and personal skills gained will last them a lifetime.

Peace of mind for you

The benefits of summer schools aren’t just for the kids, but they’re also very much appreciated by parents or guardians. Knowing that your kids are having the best time of their life in a safe place makes you worry less for their well-being. Plus, you don’t need to think about how to keep your kids busy during the day. Particularly if you work, summer school is absolutely a great option for you.

Discover a list of summer schools in Malta and Gozo here to unleash more benefits for your kids this summer.