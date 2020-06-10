The gambling industry has been around for a long time now, and in that time it’s managed to garner a lot of success. People from around the globe love getting the chance to win big whether that’s through playing a fun selection of jackpot games, or by betting on their favourite sports teams. This enthusiasm for the industry gives investors a great opportunity to see what’s out there. For people from Scandinavia, these opportunities might turn out to be even better. The local gambling industry in Scandinavia is on fire right now, and here are a few companies you might want to look into.

NetEnt

There’s just something special about casino games that always seems to draw people in, and we can’t talk about casino games without mentioning NetEnt, one of the biggest game developers around. With the rise of online casinos, NetEnt has done more than an excellent job at providing entertaining online casino games that players can spend hours with. With two decades of experience in the industry, the company has been able to steadily grow over the years without experiencing any hiccups. If you’re looking for a veteran in the business to invest in, NetEnt is an excellent choice.

Catena Media

You might not have heard about Catena Media before, but they’re the people doing some amazing things when it comes to lead generation in iGaming. Getting its start in 2012, the ambitious company has managed to achieve some incredible success, boasting retention rates like no other. Although they might seem like a fresh company, that’s exactly what works in their favour. Coming in hot with new ideas, out-of-the-box thinking, and more than enough drive to fuel them on their journey forward, there’s no doubt that Catena Media has an even brighter future ahead.

Better Collective

Sports betting is one of the most talked-about activities in today’s world, but there’s still a lot of mistrust and confusion when looking at the industry. This is exactly why Better Collective has stepped into the scene. With the help of its educational platforms, Better Collective aims at making the sports betting a fun, fair, and safe space for everyone willing to participate in it. If you’re a newbie when it comes to investing and want to learn more about the process, you can read more on Aksjebloggen with the best info to start right.

Evolution Gaming

Evolution Gaming is truly the most appropriate name for this company. Providing the game-changing live dealer gaming in a lot of the most popular online casinos out there, Evolution Gaming has been a part of the massive resurgence in the popularity of online casino games. With Live Casinos taking a place in the front lines, Evolution Gaming has been doing more than well enough offering its services to the masses. With the love of Live Dealer games not dying down anytime soon, investing in the company could prove to be an excellent choice.

LeoVegas

LeoVegas is a tried and true veteran in the iGaming industry with many years of experience. They operate in multiple successful fields but most notably, they’ve reached their peak on the mobile casino front. Realizing the potential that mobile casinos have in the digital age we’re heading towards, LeoVegas has put a lot of effort into promoting and strengthening their presence as one of the leading mobile casinos worldwide. This type of unrelenting focus and ambition is one of the main reasons they’ve been thriving even under the tough circumstances the world is currently facing.

Norsk Tipping

Maintaining one of the best-oiled machines in the Scandinavian region, Norsk Tipping has expanded its reach throughout a ton of different gambling-related activities. From sports betting and casino games to scratch cards and lotteries, Norsk Tipping does more than enough to cover the gambling needs of different types of personalities out there. Norsk Tipping is currently one of the biggest gambling-related companies in Scandinavia, so if you’re looking for a safe bet to invest in, there’s no better option than this one.

Disclaimer: The information, view and opinions provided in this article are being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice.