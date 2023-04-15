Six teenagers were injured - four of them grievously - when the car they were in crashed into an electricity pole on Friday.

The police said the incident happened at 11.45pm in Ta' Qali. Police officers who rushed to the site found a Toyota Tercel, driven by an 18-year-old man from Siġġiewi crashed into the pole.

Two other men - also aged 18 - from Żebbuġ and Qormi, an 18-year-old woman from Għaxaq and two16-year-old girls from Siġġiewi. were in the car.

Civil Protection Department officials gave first aid on site, before the six were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

One of the 16-year-olds, and the 18-year-old woman suffered slight injuries.

The rest suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.