There’s a lot of excitement that comes with planning a wedding. But before you can start looking at dresses and pocket squares, it’s best if you sit down with your partner and have a serious talk about logistics. This will all affect the most important item on the wedding's planning list — finding the ideal wedding venue as nothing can really take place without an actual place for it to take place in. Here are some things that you should consider when searching for the perfect wedding venue for the big day.

Allocating a budget

Yes, unfortunately, things cost money and weddings demand a lot of it, so, it’s best to start off with this discussion and set realistic expectations in order to avoid any disappointment later on. If you haven’t already, start by establishing a budget for the entire wedding and then cut that number in half. It might seem like an exaggeration at first but generally speaking wedding venues in Malta and Gozo take up most of the overall budget.

Having said that, these numbers can vary greatly depending on the type of service that a wedding venue offers which brings us to the next point.

Types of wedding venues

During your search, you’ll probably come across a number of wedding venues that will make you question their price tag but read their full description of the services before you hit the close button.

Some wedding venues that may appear too expensive might offer an all-inclusive experience where decor, catering and bar service are included in the price so spending that extra buck will actually save you the trouble of outsourcing. On the other hand, some more affordable wedding venues might simply offer the space as a blank slate and leave it completely in your hands to set up and cater for your guests. You’ll even find places that offer both!

This is where priorities come in.

Sort out your priorities

In order to get the wedding you’ve always dreamed of, you need to find a wedding destination that will allow you to do it, or get as close to it as possible at least. Laying down your personal priorities and finding a middle ground with your partner is key.

Do you want an indoor or outdoor wedding venue, or a space that offers both options? Does it need to be pet-friendly? Are you leaning more towards a cocktail party vibe or would you prefer a sit-down lunch or dinner? And, most importantly, who and how many people are you inviting?

The guestlist

Deciding on a guestlist is understandably one of the biggest headaches that come with wedding planning but it determines multiple factors, including the wedding venue you choose. There’s no need to finalise the guestlist before finding a venue, just agree on a rough estimate of the number of people you wish to share your day with as this will help you filter out wedding venues which do not cater for that amount.

This of course depends on the kind of wedding you want — are you dreaming of a fully-blown fairy-tale wedding or an intimate get-together with your closest family and friends?

Your personal aesthetic

Communicating how you envision your wedding to be is key to finding the ideal wedding venue. If you are looking for a more formal setting, a grand wedding hall in a hotel or palace might be better suited for your big day. However, if spending the night under the stars surrounded by nature is more to your liking, an outdoor wedding venue in the countryside or a garden would be a better fit.

This will also help you make clearer choices later on when picking out the perfect decorations and attire for the special day!

Date, time and location

It is always helpful to have a rough idea of when you want to have your wedding as different seasons call for different requirements from your wedding venue — an outdoor wedding in the middle of January is a disaster waiting to happen!

Time is also an important factor to consider, especially when planning to have a fully-fledged party with live music and a DJ that will keep you going till the early hours of the morning (which is typically the case for weddings in Malta and Gozo.) If this is the case for you, consider the location of the wedding venue since a more secluded wedding destination will prevent any clashes with the neighbours, or worse, the police.

These tips will hopefully help you make better and wiser wedding venue choices so that you can get to the more fun and exciting parts of wedding planning more quickly. And some final words of advice: trust your gut and always think of a backup — you wouldn’t want to end up without a venue on the day!

Find the perfect wedding venue on Yellow.