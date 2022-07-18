Have you ever thought about becoming an online trader but weren't sure about the opportunities available? If so, you're like many others who wonder how and why they should get involved in buying and selling securities and other assets online. The good news is that in the digital world of the 2020s, there are dozens of ways for people to earn a part-time, full-time, or occasional from trading or one of many related industries.

Selling white papers or specific, in-depth corporate reports is a perfect example of how it's possible to branch out from being a direct buyer or selling securities as an account-holder. Affiliate trading is another way to earn by finding clients for existing brokerage firms. More opportunities exist for signal sellers, copy trading leaders, course creators, books about the markets, and more. The following suggestions can serve as a starting point for anyone who wants to get into active trading or one of the many related industries.

White Papers

Those who risk their own capital in the markets every day are hungry for accurate, up to date information. If you have a knack for deep dive research on corporations, commodities, and other investment-grade asset classes, writing detailed white papers or in-depth reports can be a reliable way to determine if your finances are on the right track and enhance your income. Consider setting up a dedicated website or blog and selling the reports, with exclusive rights of use, directly to the public. Remember to advertise in various online locations so investors and traders will be able to find your digital, downloadable products.

Affiliate trading

Some affiliate traders earn a solid income not by buying or selling securities but by driving new customers to a specific brokerage website. If the potential customer signs up for a new account and makes just one transaction, the affiliate partner who brought that client into the fold gets a cash bonus. The relatively simple template for making money is a high-stakes industry in which thousands of dedicated affiliate traders earn significant income day in and day out. If you have a basic knowledge of securities trading and either operate a blog on the subject or seek potential clients through other promotional efforts, then becoming an affiliate can be financially lucrative. There are dozens of opportunities you can sign up for, one of the most popular ones being the AvaPartner programme by top online broker AvaTrade.

Signal providers

Are you able to pick winning stocks, forex pairs, commodity investments, or other winners in the securities field? If so, or if you just have a mathematical system that wins more often than it loses, monetize that knowledge by setting up a one-page website and selling market signals. One of the newest ways entrepreneurs run these operations is to sell announcement subscriptions through one of the popular phone messaging systems. Two things are worth remembering: keep subscription prices low until you establish a stellar track record. Second, publish the results of every prediction you make in order to build trust and credibility with current and potential clients.

Copy trading

Sign up with a brokerage firm that allows experienced traders to offer services as copy leaders. These individuals make their accounts visible to the broker's clients, who can then sign on as followers and copy the leader's buying and selling activity. You'll need to meet a few requirements before brokerage firms allow you to be a trade leader, but once you're established, you can earn income by charging followers a percentage fee for profits you help them achieve each month.

Courses

If you have an interest in the equities or other markets, put together a structured course as a filmed presentation or slide show and sell it for a flat fee on one of the many educational websites. Fortunately, investing-related courses sell briskly as long as the creator is willing to spend time and money on advertising.

Authors

You don't have to be Shakespeare to sell e-books or traditional texts. Focus on any topic in the area of finances, finding the best forex broker, trading, cryptocurrency, or making money in the stock market. Make a detailed outline that follows a logical format for people who are new to the topic. Scan current best sellers in the genre to uncover subject gaps you can fill. Upload the document, complete with a high-quality cover, to one of the top online bookseller sites. It's up to you to opt for e-books, paper versions, or both. Promote the books you write on multiple social media outlets, and take part in discussion forums where you can include the title in a signature line.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is being provided solely for promotional purposes and should not be construed as investment, tax or legal advice.