Six world records have been broken so far at the World Classic Open Powerlifting Championship that is currently being held at the Arena Conference Centre in St Julian’s.

The event which will come to a close on Sunday, June 18, has brought to Malta over 500 athletes who travelled from more than 60 countries.

Among the top countries that are competing in this tournament are USA, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, US Virgin Islands, Canada, Sweden, and Taiwan.

The participating athletes are competing in squat, bench press, and deadlift and vary from 59kg to 120kg for men and 47kg to 84kg in the women’s category.

