Dirty water has been seeping into a street in Marsalforn for six years and nobody knows where it is coming from.

Residents have repeatedly complained about the mysterious dirty water which frequently runs down Triq il-Qbajjar and sources within the health ministry say workers have been running tests for at least four years but still have no clue where the leak originates.

“It is probably coming from a faulty pipe in one of the apartments’ sewage systems,” one source said. “Workers from the health department are going door to door, pouring coloured water into drains to determine the source of the leak.”

Residents said the water is muddy at times, soapy at others and some claim they saw sewage water flow out as well.

The sources said the operation is proving to be difficult and lengthy since the area is densely crowded with apartments and workers can only perform one test at a time.

“They can only test one household at a time. That way, they’re able to identify which one is causing the issue,” another source said. “After each test, they need to wait and observe whether the coloured water seeps into the road. That is why each test takes time.

“Some residents are visibly upset to find workers at their doors, asking to run tests on their drainage system, and you don’t blame them but this is how the department can fix the problem,” the sources said.

Residents claim the leak causes ‘intolerable’ smells at times but it is causing other problems too.

The street runs downhill and is quite steep, so the seeping fluid causes it to be extremely slippery, especially for young children and the elderly.

Residents also said the water eroded the surface of the road, causing potholes to form in several places where water frequently accumulates and settles.

Questions have been sent to the health authorities, pending a reply.