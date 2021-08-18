The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a multi-million dollar contract extension with Joel Embiid, locking up their all-star centre through the 2026-27 NBA season.

“Joel is the definition of elite — a role model in our community and a true MVP-caliber superstar on the court,” said Sixers spokesman Josh Harris.

“His rare blend of skills, charisma and leadership has transformed this franchise. We couldn’t be more grateful and excited to continue watching him in a 76ers uniform.”

