Unsettled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons was hit with a one-game suspension by the team on Tuesday, ruling him out of the club’s season opener against New Orleans.

A Sixers statement said Simmons would miss Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

US media reports said Simmons was suspended shortly after a bust-up with Sixers coach Doc Rivers, which ended with the Australian point guard being tossed from practice.

It marks the latest twist to the intrigue surrounding Simmons and his future in Philadelphia.

