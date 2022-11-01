The NBA stripped the Philadelphia 76ers of second-round draft selections in 2023 and 2024 on Monday for breaking the rules on free-agent negotiations.

The league said in a statement that an investigation found the Sixers “engaged in free agency discussions involving two players, P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr., prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.”

Tucker and House, who signed with Philadelphia as free agents, both played with 76ers guard James Harden when he was an NBA Most Valuable Player with the Houston Rockets.

They also had established relationships with 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey from his time as Houston’s general manager.

