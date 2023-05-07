Two goals from England’s Jude Bellingham helped Borussia Dortmund to a spectacular 6-0 win over Wolfsburg on Sunday, keeping the Bundesliga title race on a knife edge with three games to go.

Bellingham struck twice in the second half as Dortmund ran Wolfsburg ragged in a statement victory to keep alive their hopes of a first title in 11 years.

The win keeps Edin Terzic’s team within a point of league leaders Bayern Munich, who battled to a narrow 2-1 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

“It’s not over yet. We need to win all our games and see what happens, but the belief is definitely still there,” said Dortmund midfielder Emre Can, who also heaped praise on Bellingham and fellow goalscorer Karim Adeyemi.

