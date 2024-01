Juventus recovered from conceding a second-minute goal to crush struggling Salernitana 6-1 and reach the Italian Cup quarter-finals on Thursday.

Salernitana, rock bottom in Serie A, stunned their illustrious opponents when Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi pounced on a mistake from defender Federico Gatti to open the scoring with just two minutes on the clock.

However, Juve were back on level terms 10 minutes later through Fabio Miretti with Andrea Cambiaso adding his team’s second in the 35th minute.

More details on SportsDesk.