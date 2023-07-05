Sixteen persons who were found to be staying illegally in Malta have been arrested by the police and the process has been started for their repatriation.

The police said the arrests were made during inspections on Tuesday in St Paul's Bay and Birzebbuġa.

The arrested persons were from Ghana, Niġeria, Gambia, Mali, Siria, Benin and Pakistan. They are being held in a detention centre.

The police said inspections will continue in the coming days.