KorMalta conducted by its Italian Chorus Master Riccardo Bianchi will be inaugurating the 16th season of the Malta Spring Festival [formerly known as International Spring Orchestra Festival] with an all-voice programme from the Mediterranean Basin on Tuesday, April 19 at the St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, Valletta at 8pm.

On Wednesday, April 20, Charlene Farrugia will be launching her two albums, released last year with Grand Piano Naxos, at the Teatru Manoel, at 8pm, with a programme of Khachaturian, Xenakis, Crumb and Fiorini.

For those in search of the unusual and the ultra-modern Thursday 21 is a date to watch out for. London’s all women Klein Trio will be first the evening at the National Museum of Archaeology Valletta, at 8pm followed at 9.30pm by another all-woman ensemble, this time from Austria, for a contemporary dance and music performance titled Muse & Madness at the Casino Maltese’s Ballroom.

Friday 22 and Saturday’s concerts, both at 8pm, will be back at the Teatru Manoel, with two programmes. The first will see the Danish Messiaen Quartet Copenhagen interpreting one of the gems of 20th-century chamber music, Messiaen’s Quartet for the end of time.

The final concert the following day will close with the Athens-based chamber orchestra Novarte ensemble conducted by the London-based composer and conductor Dimitri Scarlato who will be joined on stage by the Finnish Mezzo Niina Keitel, interpreting works by Mahler among others. Two brief spotlight performances by teenage budding pianist with autism, Alessia Bonnici, and the Malta School of Music Percussion Ensemble will kick off both nights.

Starting on Wednesday, April 20, budding local musicians will be performing in the festival’s Rising Stars Lunchtime Concert Series. These four free-of-charge 30-minute concerts will take place at 12.30pm, at Malta Society of Arts, Valletta. This year’s initiative is being held in collaboration with the Malta School of Music and private music teachers.

For full programme and bookings, one may check the Teatru Manoel’s website teatrumanoel.com.mt or call 2124 6389. All concerts are free for children and Music students of the Malta School of Music and University Performing Arts Department, 50 per cent discount for senior citizens and students.

Titled About Hope, the 16th Malta Spring Festival 2022 is supported by Arts Council Malta, and sponsored by the ADRC Trust, Ganado Advocates, Griffith + Associates, Jesmond Mizzi, Riskcap, DF Advocates, Adore More, BNF Bank, Istituto Italiano di Cultura, Malta Stock Exchange, CSB Group, Engel & Völkers, MJM|DA and People & Skin.