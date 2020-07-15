Malta has reported no new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours for the sixth day in a row.

There was one new recovery, bringing the number of active cases down to four, statistics issued daily by the health authorities show.

A total of 985 swab tests were carried out on Tuesday, bringing the total tests carried out to date up to 109,538.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at 674, with 661 recoveries and nine deaths.

Malta lifted restrictions on travel to 19 'safe' countries on July 1 and opened up to another 28 countries on Wednesday.