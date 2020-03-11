A Maltese man has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the sixth confirmed coronavirus case in the country.



The man was recently in Italy and is believed to have contracted the virus while on holiday there.



He entered into self-quarantine upon his return to Malta and did not report to work since returning from Italy, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The patient is in good condition.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will be giving a press briefing with details about the case at around 10.30am.

Malta has halted all travel between Malta and Italy in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus infections. Italy is under complete lockdown as a result of the virus, with more than 10,000 confirmed infections.



More to follow