The annual awards ceremony of Sir MA Refalo Sixth Form students was held at Villa Rundle Gardens in Victoria. The awards are held to celebrate the students’ achievements, skills and values during their two-year course at the institute.

Apart from the presentation of certificates, Award Scheme Development and Accreditation Network (Asdan) students put up a multi-talent show, including acting, singing and playing musical instruments.

Addressing guests, headmaster Daniel James Cassar made particular reference to the pivotal role Sir MA Refalo Sixth Form plays in Gozitan society. He said that despite the rush for the acquisition of certificates, which, unfortunately, was putting a great pressure on students, Sixth Form would continue to strive to impart the key values and principles which would ultimately help all mature into exemplary citizens.

The Premju Ġieħ is-Sixth Form was this year awarded to teacher Carm Cachia. The award is given every three years to those people who dedicate a substantial part of their career towards the development of the institute.