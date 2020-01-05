Sixth form students at De La Salle College, Cottonera, are preparing to stage the annual Lasallian Nights on Friday, Saturday and next Sunday.

Titled ‘To Die For’, this year’s stage play is set in the Roaring 20s, on a train destined for trouble, and combines murder and deceit with lots of laughs. The classical whodunit recipe is turned on its head with the Lassalians’ original script and characters.

Along with the main play, an assortment of short performances will also be staged on the night, whereby the students will display their various talents in a show-esque fashion.

The students have been practising and rehearsing for seve­ral months to bring to the audience their best levels of dance, song and acting in various genres and styles. The standard set by previous editions of the show has been high, and students hope to push this year’s production standard even higher.

To buy tickets for the show, visit the website below.

www.lasalliannights.org