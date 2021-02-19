A sixth person will on Friday be arraigned in connection with an alleged €58,000 romance fraud.

Four men and one woman have already been arraigned for defrauding a woman out of thousands of euro by luring her into a fake virtual relationship by posing as a US soldier stationed in Afghanistan.

One of the accuse is Sunday Eboh, a former footballer who played for a series of Maltese clubs over the past 20 years, retiring in 2020.

The case is believed to be the first of its kind to be prosecuted in the history of the Maltese courts.

On Friday the police said in a statement that a sixth person, who is Nigerian, will be arraigned before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo in connection with the scam.