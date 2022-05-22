Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur crashed out of the French Open in the first round on Sunday, losing to Poland’s 56th-ranked Magda Linette 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

The 27-year-old sixth seed was seen as a potential champion in Paris, despite never having previously got past the fourth round.

Jabeur came into the event with a season-leading 17 wins on clay in 2022 and with the prestigious Madrid title under her belt.

However, she was undone Sunday by 24 unforced errors in the two hour 28-minute match.

Linette had lost to Jabeur in the third round in 2021 having stunned an injury-hit top seed Ashleigh Barty in her previous match.

