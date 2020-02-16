Ecclesiasticus 15, 16-21; 1 Corinthians 2, 6-10; Matthew 5, 17-37

St Matthew’s account of the Sermon on the Mount, which we are revisiting these Sundays, is a provocation and an invitation to seek depth in coming to terms with God and ourselves. Beyond our commonplace superficial judgements on the situation of faith in our times, we can trace in contemporary literature a deep concern and need for authenticity in a deeper search for the self and for God.

In today’s gospel text, Jesus is denouncing the religion of the scribes and the Pharisees as a closed religion, even a dead religion, because it had lost its ability to listen or discern the voice of the living God. Such a religion no longer serves its purpose, it cannot be the locus of encounter with God. It can thus propose no journey, it needs no wisdom, it discourages growth and maturity. It is concerned with cult and obligations but fails to help people cultivate in them the desire for God.

Today’s Scripture readings all concur to provoke us in examining our religion and to honestly ask ourselves whether we are securing a future for true religion in the generations to come. Going through the first reading from Ecclesiasticus confirms that where our religion is concerned we need to go through a process of unlearning, proposed also in the gospel by Jesus himself inviting us to see whether our practice of religion is making us authentic people or leaving us untouched by God’s embrace.

“Man has life and death before him,” says Ecclesiasticus, “whichever a man likes better will be given him”. This concerns the basic choices we make in life. We die not when we stop living and we live not because we’re still alive. Life and death are intimately connected with the direction we give to our living, and with the meaning of what we do (or lack of it).

Religion is not about morality, and our relationship with God cannot be built on and measured by the rights and wrongs we commit. It is a question of life and death, because it is a question of wisdom, which gives us a breadth of perspective not only in our grasp of the divine but also in coming to terms with our true self. The lack of that wisdom can make of us dead people walking.

Honestly, do we really think we needed religion to know that killing, stealing or lying is wrong? Do we need religion to realise how authentic relationships can be oxygen for our well-being or to acknowledge and respect the dignity of others, be they neighbours or immigrants? All this can come naturally in our way of being, and for some it can be a matter of common sense.

Yet Jesus goes beyond our human reasoning and acknowledges how easily we can be carried away and live an illusion where our relationship with God is concerned. He speaks with moral authority on the (in)justice of a closed religion that perpetuates immaturity and the new, liberating justice he is proclaiming. To achieve this we need wisdom, that wisdom which, in St Paul’s words, is not a philosophy of our age. Wisdom is not knowledge. If that were the case, Google would be dispenser of wisdom.

St Paul speaks of “the hidden wisdom of God, which God predestined to be for our glory”. Our glory means living fully, sensibly, holistically. That is what we were created for, and that is what makes our existence fulfilling. The desire and achievement of goodness in our life is not simply a matter of lip service to external laws as we normally define morality.

Jesus speaks of a new morality which instead flows from the heart and which is more consonant with who we are. That is the new law proclaimed by Jesus and which can only be the outcome of God’s working in us through his spirit of wisdom. Rather than exterior behaviour, what is focal here are the interior attitudes that we need to cultivate in us.

“If your virtue goes no deeper than that of the scribes and the Pharisees, you will never get into the kingdom of heaven.” The reality of the kingdom Jesus is proclaiming cannot be grasped and achieved through a stale religion. Sticking to rules and mere ritualism cannot secure the wealth and depth of the kingdom of heaven. This kingdom can really come true in this world through people whose existence is imbued with the Gospel wisdom and who restlessly seek depth in everything they do and experience, and in what they have to offer to the world around them.