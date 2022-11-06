Under the guidance of Paul Galea, Swedish Corky Ramirez won Sunday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack. This was the Johnnie Walker Cup final for class Gold trotters on a short distance of 2140m.

This final formed part of the 51st meeting of the year consisting of twelve races all for trotters. Sunday’s card included also two class Premier races on a long distance of 3140m and two Condition Race finals for class Bronze and Copper trotters on a short distance.

Twelve trotters took part in the class Gold final. It was Corky Ramirez (Paul Galea) that was the fastest horse after the official start of the final. Immediately this trotter opened a small lead from Cesillac (Charles Camilleri) and Dynamit Life (Kerstin Galea).

With 500m to go, Corky Ramirez was still going strong and managed to seal its sixth win of the year after sustaining the challenge of Cesillac in the final metres. Dynamit Life ended in third place from Diza Du Courtille (Ivan Stivala). The winner clocked an average time of 1.15.6” per kilometer.

At the end of this final, Mr Alfred Braddick, on behalf of the sponsors presented the prestigious trophy to David Borg and Paul Galea, the owner and driver respectively of the winning horse. It should be noted that this was the third year in a row that Galea managed to triumph in the Johnnie Walker Cup final.

More details here...