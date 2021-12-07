Hibs continued on their league winning streak registering their sixth consecutive success and their league double over Starlites Naxxar after their first round 71-34 win.

On the other hand, Starlites were coming off their first league success, a week earlier, against Luxol and they also had a bright start to this game when they netted the game’s first eight points off treys from Mikela Riolo and Cristina Curmi as well as Maria Bonett hoop.

