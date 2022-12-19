Driven by Charles Camilleri, Ellington Dream won Sunday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack. This was the Prix De Vincennes final for French trotters from class Premier on a long distance of 2640m. This final formed part of the 61st and last meeting of the year consisting of nine races all for trotters.

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Premier final.

As expected, Antoine Du Bourg (Redent Magro) was the fastest horse at first, opening a really small lead during the first metres from Cimarron (Rodney Gatt) and Vangiskan Scott (Carl Caruana). However, with 300m to go, Magro’s trotter started to slow down and was overtaken by Ellington Dream (Charles Camilleri) which gained its sixth win in Malta and its third in a row by two lengths from Dream De Lasserie (Clint Vassallo), Dandy De Godrel (Julian Farrugia) and Vangsiskan Scott. Bambino Des Flots (Charles Degiorgio) also obtained a good place. The winner clocked an average time of 1.13.6” per kilometer.

