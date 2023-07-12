Returning once again to delight local diners, Kon Tiki's Summer Evenings buffet experience at the Radisson Blu Resort St Julian’s promises a gastronomic feast of eclectic cuisine that will transport diners across the Mediterranean through to Asia. Every Saturday evening, guests can look forward to a relaxed ambiance at the Radisson Blu Resort, St Julian's for a spectacular array of delectable fare.

Kon Tiki has the right setting for every preference. Diners can enjoy the outdoor terrace, set right next to the resort's dazzling pool which is beautifully lit up at night. Diners can also escape the summer heat and dine indoors in the stylish restaurant, fully equipped with air conditioning.

The well-loved BBQ section remains the heart of the Summer Evenings experience.

The well-loved BBQ section remains the heart of the Summer Evenings experience, now featuring enticing specials such as beef tagliata, lamb kofta in a cumin sauce, traditional smoked Maltese sausages, grilled swordfish, and so much more. Each dish, grilled to perfection and infused with the smoky, savoury flavours of summer, will surely satisfy the most discerning of BBQ aficionados.

In addition, diners can also enjoy a sumptuous spread of Mediterranean cuisine, including a colourful assortment of antipasti and seafood specialties, a variety of Italian pastas, and paella Valenciana. Kon Tiki’s talented chefs craft each dish with the utmost care, showcasing the rich and diverse flavours of the Mediterranean region using fresh ingredients and creative twists.

At the new rotating Asian corner. diners can explore the aromatic and varied flavours of the East, featuring Chinese, Thai, and Indian specialties on a rotating basis each week.

For diners wanting to indulge their sweet tooth there is a selection of finely crafted cakes and enticing sweet pies, artisanal gelato and refreshing sorbet.

Diners can also enjoy a sumptuous spread of Mediterranean cuisine.

Kon Tiki's Summer Evenings BBQ buffet are held every Saturday, from 6:30pm till 10pm. The buffet is priced at €36 per adult and €18 per child (aged six to 12 years), while children under the age of six eat free with every paying adult. As always, diners enjoy complimentary parking at the Radisson Blu's spacious car park for an entirely hassle-free evening that the whole family will adore.

To reserve call on 2137 4894 or e-mail fb.stjulians@rdbmalta.com.