American alpine skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin announced on Monday that her father has died.

My family is heartbroken beyond comprehension about the unexpected passing of my kindhearted, loving, caring, patient, wonderful father. Our mountains, our ocean, our sunrise, our heart, our soul, our everything. He taught us so many valuable lessons... pic.twitter.com/sqJB5SlOrn — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) February 3, 2020

The 24-year-old, who has been coached for many years by her mother, said his death was "unexpected".

"My family is heartbroken beyond comprehension about the unexpected passing of my kindhearted, loving, caring, patient, wonderful father," Shiffrin wrote on Twitter.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist skipped the speed events in Sochi last weekend, saying she was focusing on training.

Shiffrin leads Italian Federica Brignone by 270 points at the top of the overall World Cup standings after 22 of 40 races as she bids for a fourth straight title.

There are two downhill races and a super-G this weekend in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.