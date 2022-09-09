More and more people are developing their own skincare and beauty routines that fit their skin type and help them get the complexion they want, solve current issues they have and achieve all their skin goals.

Over the years you’ve probably seen a lot of trends come and go on social media, so many in fact that it’s impossible to test them all out on your own. Although it may seem like you’re missing out on some cool products, it’s probably for the best as trying out so many different things and introducing too many ingredients can actually stress your skin out. All the active components in serums and creams can clash with one another and cancel each other out. In extreme cases, they may even have negative effects and give you breakouts, redness or dryness.

However, since trends change there are also bound to be new things coming to the market, and you want to keep an eye out for them since you never know all the ways in which your routine could be improved. Here are some of the trends that are certain to be relevant for a long time. You won’t see them replaced anytime soon.

Skinimalism

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with having an extensive routine and using as many products as you want. If that’s what works for you and makes you feel good, you should go for it. After all, skincare and makeup should be about confidence and feeling good about yourself. With that in mind, however, you should know that it’s not for everybody. And if you haven’t been getting the results you’ve been waiting for, it might be because you’ll have to cut back on a few products.

Streamlining skincare products is important if you notice that the sheer amount you’re using is harming your skin. If you’re seeing more frequent breakouts or your skin is becoming more and more sensitive and reactive, it’s typically a clear sign that your complexion is experiencing product overload.

The natural look is increasingly attractive, so if you want to skip doing a full face of makeup in the morning you should know it’s actually in fashion not to do so. The focus is on glowing skin, stripped-down looks and dewy textures. However, if you want to enhance your look in a subtle way, you can try individual false eyelashes. With the help of the adhesive, you can apply them directly on your lash line for a fuller look. These falsies can sometimes last for up to two weeks, so you don’t have to worry about constantly replacing them. If you’re looking to achieve longer, curled lashes, look no further than the kiss falscara lashes. You’ll be able to get volumizing, salon-style eyelashes in no time from the comfort of your own home.

Anti-stress

The past few years have understandably been stressful and have taken their toll on well-being. The ongoing pandemic has been one of the chief stressors for everybody, and when you add to that the unfortunate things that naturally happen in everyone’s life, it’s easy to become overwhelmed and feel like you’re in dire need of a break. Skincare can definitely help in that regard and the focus has been increasingly placed on self-care techniques that both help your skin and help reduce mental strain and tension. This is no less because heightened cortisol levels can potentially trigger chronic skin conditions such as dermatitis, psoriasis or acne. And since stress clearly has a detrimental effect, then relaxation will be the positive and help boost your skin’s overall appearance.

The unofficial leaders of this trend have been the massage tools such as jade rollers or the gua sha. Their rise to stardom can be explained by the visible benefits they provide, as well as the instant gratification that comes with using them. When used correctly, these items facilitate proper tissue circulation, reducing puffiness and supporting adequate lymphatic drainage. When used over an extended period, they may provide the additional benefit of naturally contouring the face.

However, you should remember to be gentle and careful when massaging your skin before bed. Tugging and pulling cause micro abrasions, and can even make your skin lose its elasticity and sag. You should also be sure to choose premium-quality stones. Anything cheap can have coatings that will cause irritation and do more harm than good.

SPF

Protecting your skin from the harmful effects of the sun is definitely a trend that’s on the ascending path and we should all be grateful that’s the case. The sun’s harmful effects are well-known, and they don’t only cover the aesthetics area, since the UVAs can penetrate deep into the skin, damaging cells and causing DNA mutations that can potentially lead to serious health complications. So if you’re thinking about skipping on the SPF, you might want to think again. Slathering it on is one of the best and most helpful things you can do for your skin that’s going to help you in the long-term.

Because sunscreen is in such high demand, the market has branched out and the days of super thick sunblock that left behind a heavy white cast are gone. Nowadays you can have your pick and choose from a variety of lightweight creams and mousses, as well as makeup products containing SPF so you can get the best of both worlds. From the classic BB cream (which has become a staple in the makeup kits of many due to its flawless coverage), to primers and foundations, you probably won’t have to look around too much before you find something that fits you.

The novelty lies in the increased usage of SPF products that aren’t used on the skin, since that’s not the only part of your body that bears the brunt of the sun’s rays. Lip balms, tints and lipsticks containing SPF are increasingly popular, as is sun protection for the hair and scalp. You’ve likely noticed that particularly during the summer months your hair can become drier and more brittle. While split ends can’t be completely avoided, applying a specially designed sunscreen hair product can help delay them.

When it comes to skincare and beauty it’s important to get products that are also effective and provide real benefits apart from the aesthetic ones. This way you can be sure you’ll get your money’s worth and truly take care of yourself.