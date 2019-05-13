Atlas Group employees were recently given the opportunity to learn more on the importance of skincare and screening during a session held in the group’s weekly training hour.

The interactive information session was organised as part of the Atlas Wellness programme, an in-house programme dedicated to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Julian Mamo, head of department public health within the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, led the information session. He covered various topics such as skin composition, daily skincare as well as the harsh effects of the sun and different types of skin-related cancers.

Jackie Attard Montalto, marketing and HR manager of Atlas Group, said: “Our Wellness programme promotes an active lifestyle among our employees and features subsidised exercise and training facilities. The programme also encompasses information sessions on various topics related to health, such as the one we recently organised on skincare, as well as other topics like nutrition and physical exercise.”

Earier this year, the Atlas Wellness programme introduced a health insurance upgrade for all employees, new yoga classes as well as ICAS services, a unique 24/7 support system for employees and their families, which gives them access to master’s level clinicians, local legal and financial helplines and local face-to-face counselling.