The Korres Greek Yoghurt skincare collection is the first and only skincare line based on real Greek yoghurt. It introduced its first product with real edible yoghurt back in 2003 − the iconic Yoghurt Cooling Gel that took three years of research and advanced formulation. Almost two decades later, the brand has introduced a probiotic-filled and microbiome-friendly skincare collection that feeds thirsty, sensitive skin with real Greek yoghurt for comfort and 48 hours of deep, soothing hydration.

Boosted with an extra dose of pre+probiotics and the innovative WaterPatch complex, this skin comforting collection is powered by cutting-edge microbiome-friendly technology to shield and nourish skin through deep hydration, fortifying the complexion by maintaining skin microbiome balance.

The line has been developed along the brand’s full circle approach to beauty.

Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser: The rich indulgent foaming cream that effectively removes impurities, make-up and mascara is Korres’s No. 1 cleanser globally. It is formulated with yoghurt and natural cleansing agents for excellent tolerance by the eyes and skin. It is packed with pre- and probiotics and marine algae nutrients.

Greek Yoghurt Comforting Probiotic Serum: This ultra-concentrated probiotic face serum boosts skin’s moisture barrier for a smooth, fortiﬁed, healthy-glowing complexion. Packed with pre- and probiotics, WaterPatch complex, three types of hyaluronic acid and marine algae nutrients, it offers 48H soothing hydration and maintains skin microbiome balance.

Greek Yoghurt Comforting Probiotic Moisturiser: Packed with pre- and probiotics, WaterPatch complex, three types of hyaluronic acid and marine algae nutrients, the water-cream moisturiser offers 48H soothing hydration and maintains skin microbiome balance for a dewy, healthy-glowing complexion.

Greek Yoghurt Comforting Probiotic Moisturiser Intense: Ultra-concentrated with pre- and probiotics, WaterPatch complex, three types of hyaluronic acid and marine algae nutrients, this nourishing moisturiser offers 48H soothing hydration and maintains skin microbiome balance for a supple, healthy-glowing complexion.

Greek Yoghurt Probiotic Nourishing Sleeping Facial: This luxurious overnight facial provides intense soothing hydration and ultimate skin comfort. Packed with pre- and probiotics, WaterPatch complex, marine algae nutrients and natural balms, it offers 48H soothing hydration and maintains skin microbiome balance to reveal a plumped, healthy-glowing complexion by morning.

Hydra-Biome Probiotic Superdose Face Mask: The first-ever probiotic Superdose mask, formulated with Korres’s highest ever content of real Greek yoghurt. This is a whipped multifunctional face mask to deliver an instant cooling-recharge for dehydrated, sensitive, dull and tired-looking skin. Clinically proven microbiome-friendly technology provides a veil for an ultimate healthy glow. Powered by a super dose of pre- and probiotics, WaterPatch complex and three types of hyaluronic acid, it offers long-lasting hydration and maintains skin microbiome balance for a smooth, fortified and healthy-glowing complexion.