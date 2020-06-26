Skoda has announced a new Scout version of its latest Octavia model.

The beefed-up model boasts chunkier bumpers, larger mudguards and additional silver trim pieces to help differentiate it from the rest of the Octavia range. Either 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels are available too.

Designed to give those who want to travel further off the beaten track an option in the Octavia line-up, the Scout brings a ride height increased by 15mm over the standard car, while all-wheel-drive should help to provide more traction in different conditions.

The Scout is available in two- or four-wheel-drive.

A standard two-wheel-drive version is also available for those who don’t need quite as much off-road capability.

All-wheel-drive cars have either a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine or a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol – both of which use a six-speed manual transmission. There’s also the option of a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid variant too, though this is reserved for front-wheel-drive variants. It uses a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Two range-topping engines – a 2.0-litre diesel in a higher state of tune and a 2.0-litre petrol – are also available on all-wheel-drive cars, and can only be fitted with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

The Scout’s interior benefits from a variety of model-specific touches.

A hydraulic inter-axle clutch is fitted to all-wheel-drive cars too, enabling the engine to transfer power to whichever wheel has the best traction. It’s capable of sending up to 90 per cent of the engine’s torque to the rear axle alone.

Inside, the Scout benefits from plenty of decorative trim pieces and contrasting brown stitching for the seats. When it comes to practicality the Scout delivers, thanks to a standard boot size of 640 litres. The Scout also gets a full infotainment system as standard and a 10-inch display, as well as a full voice assistant package.