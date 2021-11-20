Skoda has released a series of sketches showcasing its new Karoq.

Replacing a model first introduced in 2017, the new Karoq displays an updated design with a larger front grille than before and a sharper rear end.

The headlights are slimmer in design than before and now reach across to the grille. They also include daytime running lights which are now made up of two separate elements each. Underneath the main light clusters sit a second lighting unit for the fog lights, though Skoda says that top-end versions will feature an LED module here instead.

