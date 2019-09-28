Skoda owners could soon be welcoming Laura into their lives — with the firm revealing a new digital assistant for its cars.

Similar to Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa, the Czech firm is bringing ‘Okay Laura’ functions to its infotainment system package. With that phrase, the digital assistant is summoned and can be asked to control a number of the vehicle’s functions.

Though Skoda hasn’t given full specifics yet on what exactly Laura can control, it has highlighted the ability to change music, set navigation instructions and answer ‘a wide variety’ of questions. It’s also said the assistant is able to recognise natural speech — meaning no need for users to remember pre-set phrases to get the best out of the system.

Six languages are supported by the assistant — namely English, German, French, Spanish, Italian and Czech. Different dialects are also said to be recognised by Laura.

Laura will be available imminently on Skoda’s Kamiq SUV and Scala hatchback as part of its range-topping Amundsen infotainment system. The firm has also confirmed it will be available across its range in the future, with Laura receiving continuous development with regular over-the-air updates.