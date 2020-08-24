Skoda has given fleet buyers a new option with its Scala SE Technology.

Featuring extra equipment for only a fraction above costs for the SE trim, the new specification brings added value to Skoda’s popular hatch.

Designed to appeal to high-mileage users, the SE Technology spec brings a full 9.2-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, as well as front and rear parking sensors and cruise control.

The cabin of the Scala is packed with features.

In addition, the Scala benefits from rear LED lights fitted as standard, along with 16-inch alloy wheels and chrome window surrounds.

It’s available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 148bhp, though further engine choices are set to be introduced to the trim level in the near future. The engine can be selected with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox. Incorporating active cylinder technology, the engine can shut down the middle two cylinders when the engine load is low which helps to bring down fuel consumption.

The Scala is one of Skoda’s latest models.

A large 1,410-litre boot means that the Scala scores well in practicality stakes, while there’s plenty of room in the back for passengers too.