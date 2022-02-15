Skoda has unveiled its new Enyaq iV Coupe, widening the firm’s line-up of electric vehicles.

Essentially a sleeker and more aerodynamically styled version of the regular Enyaq iV, the Coupe features a sloping roofline and a standard-fit panoramic glass roof – the largest fitted to any Skoda model on sale today. It stands 6mm taller and 4mm longer than the standard Enyaq, too.

At the front of the Coupe, there’s the option to fit the ‘Crystal Face’ which adds 131 LEDs to the car’s grille to give it a striking, illuminated appearance.

From launch, there will be just a single battery option – a 77kWh usable capacity unit – though three different power variants will be available. In the rear-wheel-drive Enyaq Coupe iV 80 you get 201bhp, while both the Enyaq Coupe iV 80x and Enyaq Coupe iV vRS feature a second motor on the front axle, giving them all-wheel-drive.

