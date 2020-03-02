Six year old Swedish mare, Skogans Lotten won yesterday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack. This was the Assikura Championship final for class Bronze trotters on a short distance of 2140m and formed part of the 9th meeting of the season made up of nine races all for trotters.

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Bronze final. Cadumroc (Charles Degiorgio) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Largo Launcher (Darren Grima) and Skogans Lotten (John Vella). However with a lap to go, Vella put Skogans Lotten in front and this mare opened an incredible twelve length lead which permitted to win easily from Best Of Morchies (Dylan Gatt) and Heinz Heino (Andrew Farrugia).

At the end of this final, Mr Andrew Grech on behalf of the sponsors, presented the winning trophy to John Vella, driver of the winning horse. This was Skogans Lotten’s first win in Malta.

Yesterday’s card included also two class Premier races on a long distance of 2640m. In the first class Premier race, Clint Vassallo put newcomer Output Pressure in front with a lap to go.

This Swedish six year old trotter sealed its first win in Malta easily by two lenghts from Baron Du Chene (Rodney Gatt) and Global Oracle (Charles Camilleri).

Eagle B Butcher (Clifferty Calleja) also obtained its first win in Malta in the second class Premier race.

Calleja’s Dutch trotter outsmarted Buzz Sly (Michael Ellul) midway through the final straight.

Buzz Sly was eventually Dayenne Lane (Carmelo Farrugia) and Udo’s Oiler (David Attard) followed home in that order.

Another meeting at the Marsa Racetrack will be held on Saturday. The first race should start at 1.30pm.

Yesterday’s winners

Race 1. Class Bronze. Dist – 2640m. 1. Vaillant Marceaux (Rodney Gatt) – 1.18”

Race 2. Class Bronze. Dist – 2640m. 1. Theo Des Landiers (Mark Mifsud) – 1.17.2”

Race 3. Class Silver. Dist – 2640m. 1. Titan De Tincques (Clifferty Calleja) – 1.18”

Race 4. Class Silver. Dist – 2640m. 1. Bright De Banville (Chris Vassallo) – 1.17.3”

Race 5. Class Gold. Dist – 2640m. 1. Vangiskan Scott (Charles Camilleri) – 1.15.5”

Race 6. Class Premier. Dist – 2640m. 1. Output Pressure (Clint Vassallo) – 1.15.9”

Race 7. Assikura Championship Final. Class Bronze. Dist – 2140m. 1. Skogans Lotten (John Vella) – 1.14.4”

Race 8. Class Premier. Dist – 2640m. 1. Eagle B Butcher (Clifferty Calleja) – 1.15.8”

Race 9. Class Gold. Dist – 2640m. 1. Blason Du Vif (Jesmar Gafa’) – 1.16.8”