Applications for the government’s free summer school services will be open on March 23.

Applications must be submitted by no later than May 2.

To read more about how to apply online, click here.

In a statement, the Education Ministry said the Skolasajf would also be available five days a week for the first time since it was first introduced.

Skolasajf classes will be held from July 11 to September 7.

Last year 8,300 children signed up for the summer program.

The ministry said that last year the Skolasajf service started to be offered in 58 localities across Malta and Gozo.

The program employs around 2,000 staff including coordinators, playworkers and children support workers.

The authorities are currently on a recruitment drive for this summer’s schedule.

More information on Skolasajf recruitment is available here.