Education Minister Owen Bonnici paid a Luqa summer school a visit on Tuesday morning, as authorities sought to quell concerns about a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Bonnici shared photos of the visit on his Facebook page, writing that he met with educators and children of various ages.

Concerns about the Luqa school were sparked on Monday afternoon after authorities confirmed that a Learning Support Educator who works at the school had tested positive for COVID-19.

The LSE exhibited no virus symptoms while at work, authorities have said.

Bonnici sought to reassure parents, telling one concerned mother that “no educator at Skolasajf exhibited COVID-19 symptoms while at school”.

“All precautions were taken and this morning I could see with my own eyes how professional our educators are,” the minister said.

Bonnici has said that schools remain on track to open as usual for a new academic year come September, telling parliament on Monday that the experience of organising SkolaSajf with coronavirus containment measures in place would ensure authorities were better prepared when schools reopened.

Schools were closed in March as coronavirus cases rose, with lessons continuing remotely. That same month, the government said that schools would remain closed until September.