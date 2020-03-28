Government-run summer school programme SkolaSajf is still scheduled to take place, Education Minister Owen Bonnici has reassured parents.

In a Facebook post, Bonnici said applications for this year’s SkolaSajf programme were now out and parents interested in enrolling their children could now apply.

SkolaSajf is an eight-week programme for children aged between three and 16, offered on weekdays during school summer holidays. The programme begins in July, once schools wrap up their scholastic year.



With schools ordered to remain shut until the end of June due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many parents had asked whether the closure would affect summer school programmes.

Although SkolaSajf has not yet been affected by the closure order, the minister made it clear that things could change, should the public health situation not improve by then.

"Should there be any developments, we will be the first to inform you about them," he assured parents.

Bonnici announced the decision to keep schools closed through to the end of this scholastic year earlier on Saturday, at a press conference during which he also explained new procedures for this year's O and A level examination sessions.