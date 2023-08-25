Mellieha Libertas confirmed another signing on Friday as they announced the return of Slovenian centre Klemen Skrabec to the team.

“Welcome back Klemen Skrabec,” a club statement read, “The 6’6′ Slovenian Centre came back with us after winning the second division Shield Cup four years ago.”

Skrabec was with the side from 2019-2021 when the team was still in the amateur division of Maltese basketball and his return means he will now play in the top echelon of the local sport under coach Ian Terribile.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...